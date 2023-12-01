What is the cheapest way to get ESPN Plus?

The Most Affordable Method to Access ESPN Plus

Are you a sports enthusiast looking for an economical way to enjoy your favorite games and events? Look no further than ESPN Plus, a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of live sports, original shows, and exclusive content. In this article, we will explore the cheapest way to access ESPN Plus, ensuring you never miss out on the action.

What is ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus, also known as ESPN+, is a subscription-based streaming service provided ESPN, a leading sports network. It offers live sports coverage, including MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, college sports, and more. Additionally, ESPN Plus provides access to exclusive content, such as original shows, documentaries, and analysis.

How can I get ESPN Plus at the lowest cost?

If you’re looking to save some money while enjoying ESPN Plus, there are a few options available:

1. ESPN Plus Annual Plan:

By subscribing to the annual plan, you can save significantly compared to the monthly subscription. The annual plan costs $59.99 per year, which equates to just $4.99 per month. This option provides access to all the features and content available on ESPN Plus.

2. Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu:

If you’re interested in a broader range of entertainment, you can opt for the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN Plus, Disney+, and Hulu (with ads) for just $13.99 per month. This bundle offers a substantial discount compared to subscribing to each service individually.

3. Look for promotional offers:

Keep an eye out for promotional deals and discounts that ESPN Plus occasionally offers. These promotions may include reduced subscription fees or bundle options with other services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I access ESPN Plus for free?

A: No, ESPN Plus is a subscription-based service and does not offer a free version. However, you can take advantage of the free trials that are occasionally available.

Q: Can I cancel my ESPN Plus subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription to ESPN Plus at any time without incurring any additional charges.

Q: Can I watch ESPN Plus on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, ESPN Plus allows you to stream content on up to three devices simultaneously, making it convenient for households with multiple sports enthusiasts.

By choosing the most cost-effective method to access ESPN Plus, you can enjoy an extensive range of sports and exclusive content without breaking the bank. Whether you opt for the annual plan or the Disney Bundle, you’ll be able to stay up-to-date with all the thrilling sports action.