What is the cheapest Spectrum TV package for existing customers?

If you’re an existing Spectrum customer looking to save some money on your TV package, you may be wondering which option is the most affordable. Spectrum offers a range of TV packages to cater to different needs and budgets, but finding the cheapest one can be a bit of a challenge. Let’s take a closer look at the options available.

1. Spectrum TV® Select

The Spectrum TV Select package is one of the most affordable options for existing customers. It offers over 125 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. With this package, you’ll also have access to thousands of On Demand choices, allowing you to catch up on your favorite shows and movies at your convenience.

2. Spectrum TV® Silver

If you’re looking for a slightly more comprehensive package, Spectrum TV Silver might be the right choice for you. In addition to the channels offered in the Select package, Silver includes premium networks like HBO, Showtime, and NFL Network. This package is perfect for sports enthusiasts and movie lovers who want a bit more variety in their entertainment lineup.

3. Spectrum TV® Gold

For those who want the ultimate TV experience, Spectrum TV Gold is the top-tier package. It includes all the channels from the Select and Silver packages, along with additional premium networks like STARZ, TMC, and STARZ ENCORE. With over 200 channels to choose from, you’ll never run out of things to watch.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I customize my Spectrum TV package?

A: Yes, Spectrum allows you to add premium channels and packages to your base TV package for an additional cost. This way, you can tailor your package to your specific preferences.

Q: Are there any promotional offers for existing customers?

A: Spectrum often runs promotional offers for both new and existing customers. It’s worth checking their website or contacting customer service to see if there are any current deals available.

Q: Can I bundle my Spectrum TV package with other services?

A: Yes, Spectrum offers bundle options that allow you to combine your TV package with internet and/or phone services. Bundling can often lead to additional savings.

In conclusion, the cheapest Spectrum TV package for existing customers is the Spectrum TV Select package. However, if you’re looking for more channels and premium networks, you may want to consider the Silver or Gold packages. Remember to check for any promotional offers or bundle options to maximize your savings.