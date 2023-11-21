What is the cheapest plan for FuboTV?

FuboTV, a popular streaming service that offers live TV and on-demand content, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking to access their favorite channels without a traditional cable subscription. With a wide range of plans available, it can be overwhelming to determine which one is the most affordable. In this article, we will explore the cheapest plan for FuboTV and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

The FuboTV Standard Plan

The cheapest plan offered FuboTV is the Standard Plan, priced at $64.99 per month. This plan provides access to over 100 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, AMC, HGTV, and more. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy up to 250 hours of cloud DVR storage and the ability to stream on three screens simultaneously.

FAQ

1. Can I customize my channel lineup?

Yes, FuboTV allows you to customize your channel lineup adding extra packages such as Sports Plus, Adventure Plus, and International Sports Plus. These add-ons come at an additional cost.

2. Are there any hidden fees?

No, FuboTV does not charge any hidden fees. The price you see for each plan is the total cost you will pay.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, FuboTV offers a flexible subscription model, allowing you to cancel your subscription at any time without any penalties.

4. Are local channels available?

Yes, FuboTV provides access to local channels in many areas. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

5. Can I try FuboTV before committing to a subscription?

Yes, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This allows you to explore the service and its features before making a decision.

In conclusion, the cheapest plan for FuboTV is the Standard Plan, priced at $64.99 per month. With its extensive channel lineup and additional features, it offers great value for those seeking an affordable streaming option. Remember to consider your specific viewing preferences and needs before subscribing to any plan.