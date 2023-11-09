What is the breakfast of Kerala?

Kerala, a state located in the southern part of India, is known for its rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and mouthwatering cuisine. When it comes to breakfast, Kerala offers a wide array of delicious and unique dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. From fluffy appams to crispy dosas, the breakfast options in Kerala are as diverse as the state itself.

One of the most popular breakfast dishes in Kerala is puttu. Puttu is a cylindrical steamed rice cake made from a mixture of rice flour, grated coconut, and water. It is typically served with kadala curry, a spicy black chickpea curry, or with ripe bananas and sugar. The combination of the soft, fluffy puttu and the flavorful accompaniments makes for a perfect start to the day.

Another breakfast staple in Kerala is appam. Appam is a fermented rice pancake with a crispy edge and a soft, fluffy center. It is made from a batter consisting of rice, coconut milk, and a small amount of yeast. Appams are usually served with stew, a fragrant and mildly spiced curry made with vegetables, meat, or fish. The combination of the delicate appam and the aromatic stew is a match made in breakfast heaven.

Idiyappam, also known as string hoppers, is another popular breakfast dish in Kerala. Idiyappam is made from rice flour, water, and salt, which are mixed together to form a dough. The dough is then pressed through a special utensil to create thin, noodle-like strands, which are steamed and served with a variety of accompaniments such as coconut milk, egg curry, or spicy chutneys.

FAQ:

Q: Are these breakfast dishes only popular in Kerala?

A: While these dishes are traditional to Kerala, they are also enjoyed in other parts of South India.

Q: Can these dishes be found in restaurants outside of Kerala?

A: Yes, many Indian restaurants around the world offer these dishes on their menus, allowing people to experience the flavors of Kerala.

Q: Are these breakfast dishes vegetarian?

A: While some of the dishes mentioned, such as puttu and appam, can be enjoyed in vegetarian form, others like kadala curry and stew may contain meat or fish.

In conclusion, the breakfast of Kerala is a delightful combination of flavors, textures, and aromas. Whether you prefer the softness of puttu, the crispiness of appam, or the simplicity of idiyappam, Kerala’s breakfast options are sure to leave you craving for more. So, the next time you visit Kerala or come across a South Indian restaurant, don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in these delectable breakfast dishes.