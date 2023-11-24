What is the black population in Arlington, Texas?

Arlington, Texas, a vibrant city located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, is known for its diverse population. With a rich cultural heritage, Arlington is home to various ethnicities, including a significant black population. Let’s delve into the demographics and explore some frequently asked questions about the black community in Arlington.

Demographics:

According to the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2020, Arlington has a population of approximately 398,854 residents. Among them, the black or African American population accounts for around 25% of the total population. This indicates a substantial presence and influence of the black community within the city.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the size of the black population in Arlington?

As mentioned earlier, the black population in Arlington comprises approximately 25% of the total population. This translates to roughly 99,713 residents.

2. What are some notable contributions of the black community in Arlington?

The black community in Arlington has made significant contributions to various aspects of the city’s culture, economy, and society. From influential leaders and activists to talented artists and athletes, black residents have played a vital role in shaping Arlington’s identity.

3. Are there any prominent black neighborhoods or communities in Arlington?

Arlington does not have specific neighborhoods that are exclusively inhabited the black community. However, black residents are dispersed throughout the city, contributing to the diverse fabric of Arlington’s neighborhoods.

4. What cultural events or organizations celebrate the black community in Arlington?

Arlington hosts several cultural events and organizations that celebrate the black community’s heritage and achievements. The annual Juneteenth celebration, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, is a significant event in Arlington. Additionally, organizations like the Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce and local chapters of national black fraternities and sororities actively promote and support the black community.

In conclusion, Arlington, Texas, boasts a substantial black population that contributes to the city’s diversity and cultural richness. With their significant presence and contributions, the black community plays an integral role in shaping Arlington’s identity and fostering a vibrant and inclusive environment for all residents.