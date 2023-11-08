What is the black population at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), is renowned for its strong academic programs and vibrant campus life. However, one question that often arises is: what is the black population at BYU?

According to the most recent data available, the black population at BYU is relatively small compared to other racial and ethnic groups. As of 2021, approximately 1.5% of the student body identifies as black. This percentage reflects the racial diversity at BYU, which primarily consists of white students.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the black population at BYU relatively small?

A: The small black population at BYU can be attributed to various factors. Historically, the LDS Church had restrictions on black individuals holding the priesthood until 1978. This policy, known as the “priesthood ban,” may have influenced the racial composition of the university. Additionally, BYU’s location in Utah, a state with a predominantly white population, may also contribute to the lower representation of black students.

Q: Does BYU actively promote diversity and inclusion?

A: Yes, BYU is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion on campus. The university has various initiatives, programs, and organizations that aim to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for students of all backgrounds. These efforts include cultural celebrations, diversity workshops, and support services for underrepresented students.

Q: Are there any resources available for black students at BYU?

A: Yes, BYU offers resources and support for black students. The Multicultural Student Services (MSS) office provides assistance, mentorship, and programming to help students from diverse backgrounds thrive academically and socially. The MSS also collaborates with other campus organizations to promote cultural awareness and understanding.

In conclusion, while the black population at BYU is relatively small compared to other racial and ethnic groups, the university is actively working towards fostering diversity and inclusion. BYU provides resources and support for black students, ensuring that they have a positive and enriching experience on campus.