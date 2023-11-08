The Fascinating Phenomenon of the ‘Bird Test’ and its Relationship Insights

The “bird test” is capturing attention on TikTok as a unique way to gauge the strength and longevity of a relationship. While the concept may appear novel, its roots can be traced back to research conducted the renowned Gottman Institute, a leading family counseling group in the country. The recent resurgence of interest in the bird test began when @alyssacardib shared her experience on TikTok in late October.

Essentially, the bird test involves one partner casually pointing out something seemingly insignificant, like a bird, to the other person and observing their response. If the person responds with genuine interest, such as asking where the bird is or expressing curiosity about why the partner is intrigued, it suggests a strong and enduring relationship. On the other hand, if the partner displays disinterest and fails to engage, it implies a less healthy connection.

However, the bird test extends beyond just birds. The Gottman Institute explains that it serves as a measure of how often a person in a relationship “turns toward” or “turns away” when their partner makes a bid for connection. A bid refers to any attempt to seek positive connection, whether through affection, affirmation, or attention. It can be as simple as asking for help or sharing a story. In successful relationships, partners more frequently respond “turning toward” the bid, actively engaging with their partner’s needs or interests.

What makes the bird test effective? Research John Gottman, Ph.D., demonstrated the significance of “turning toward” in couples. He found that couples who stayed married were turning toward each other 86% of the time, while divorced couples only did so 33% of the time. Thus, acknowledging and responding to bids promotes relationship longevity.

To successfully “turn toward” your partner, the Gottman Institute emphasizes the importance of paying attention. By genuinely focusing on your partner’s bids, you can grasp their significance and understand their underlying message. It’s not just about the bird itself; it signifies caring about the little things in life that matter to your partner.

Gottman-certified therapist Zach Brittle suggests having an open conversation with your partner about how you both make bids and how you respond to them. This mutual understanding will enable you to recognize each other’s bids more easily and prioritize engagement in future interactions. Simple acts like asking “where?” when your partner points out a bird can demonstrate genuine care and strengthen your connection.

In an era when distractions and disengagement can create relationship barriers, the bird test encourages mindfulness and active participation. By embracing this concept, you can foster a deeper connection and a more vibrant relationship. So, why not take a moment to notice and engage with the little things that matter to your loved one?

