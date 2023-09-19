What is the Best Streaming Player for Sling TV?

When it comes to choosing a streaming player for Sling TV, all of the major options are great choices. Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google TV all offer a similar experience, so the decision ultimately comes down to personal preferences and needs.

If you are looking for specific features like voice control, it’s important to consider whether you already have a streaming player that is compatible with Sling TV. Sling TV’s app is very similar on all platforms, so you won’t find any major differences in terms of features or functionality.

However, Sling TV does offer its own streaming player called Air TV Mini. This device runs on Android TV and provides quick access to Sling TV with a built-in guide. While it can access other popular apps, it is custom-built to work best with Sling TV. It’s important to note that the Air TV Mini is solely a streaming player and does not offer local channels unless used in conjunction with an AirTV main device.

Ultimately, there is no wrong choice when it comes to streaming players for Sling TV. All of the options, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google TV, provide access to the same channels and features. The decision boils down to personal preference and the streaming player you are most comfortable using.

If you are already happy with your current streaming player, there is no need to purchase a new one as Sling TV works seamlessly on all supported devices. Sling TV is compatible with Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Xbox.

