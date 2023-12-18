What is the best NFL division of all time?

The Greatest NFL Division of All Time: A Battle for Supremacy

In the rich history of the National Football League (NFL), there have been numerous divisions that have showcased exceptional talent and fierce competition. But which division can truly claim the title of the greatest of all time? Let’s delve into the annals of NFL history to find the answer.

The Definition of a Division: In the NFL, teams are divided into eight divisions, four in each conference. Each division consists of four teams that compete against one another throughout the regular season. The division winners earn a spot in the playoffs, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl.

One division that stands out among the rest is the 1984 AFC West. This division boasted an extraordinary level of talent, with three teams finishing the season with a record of 11-5 or better. The Denver Broncos, led legendary quarterback John Elway, clinched the division title with a remarkable 13-3 record. The Los Angeles Raiders, featuring the likes of Marcus Allen and Howie Long, finished with a strong 11-5 record. Even the Seattle Seahawks, led future Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Largent, managed an impressive 12-4 record.

The level of competition within the 1984 AFC West was unparalleled. Each team possessed a potent offense and a formidable defense, making every divisional matchup a battle for supremacy. The division produced three playoff teams, with the Broncos and the Seahawks advancing to the Divisional Round. Although neither team reached the Super Bowl that year, their performances throughout the season solidified the 1984 AFC West as one of the greatest divisions in NFL history.

FAQ:

Q: What criteria were used to determine the greatest NFL division of all time?

A: The criteria included overall regular-season records, level of competition, individual team performances, and playoff success.

Q: Are there any other divisions that came close to the 1984 AFC West?

A: Yes, several divisions have showcased exceptional talent and competitiveness, such as the 1976 AFC Central and the 2007 NFC East.

Q: Did the 1984 AFC West division produce any Super Bowl champions?

A: No, despite their regular-season success, neither the Denver Broncos nor the Seattle Seahawks reached the Super Bowl that year.

In the end, the debate over the greatest NFL division of all time may never be settled definitively. However, the 1984 AFC West undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the league’s history. Its combination of exceptional talent, fierce competition, and memorable performances make it a strong contender for the title of the greatest NFL division of all time.