What is the AP Score Code for UTA College?

In the world of college admissions, Advanced Placement (AP) scores play a significant role in determining a student’s eligibility for college credit and placement in advanced courses. These scores are standardized exams administered the College Board, and they are widely recognized universities across the United States. If you are considering attending the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), you may be wondering what the AP score code is for this institution.

AP Score Codes: What Are They?

AP score codes are unique identifiers assigned to each college or university that accepts AP scores for credit or placement purposes. These codes are used the College Board to ensure that your AP scores are sent to the correct institution. When you take an AP exam, you can designate the recipient of your scores providing the corresponding score code.

UTA’s AP Score Code

The AP score code for the University of Texas at Arlington is 6013. When you register for an AP exam, you will need to enter this code to ensure that your scores are sent directly to UTA. It is crucial to provide the correct score code to avoid any delays or confusion in the delivery of your AP scores.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I use my AP scores for college credit at UTA?

A: Yes, UTA accepts AP scores for college credit. However, the specific credit policies may vary depending on the subject and the score you achieve. It is recommended to consult UTA’s official website or contact their admissions office for detailed information.

Q: How do I send my AP scores to UTA?

A: To send your AP scores to UTA, you need to indicate the University of Texas at Arlington’s score code (6013) when you register for the AP exam. Alternatively, you can request to send your scores online through the College Board’s website.

Q: What AP scores does UTA accept?

A: UTA generally accepts AP scores of 3 or higher for credit. However, some subjects may require a higher score for credit eligibility. It is advisable to review UTA’s credit policies or consult with their admissions office for specific requirements.

In conclusion, if you are planning to attend the University of Texas at Arlington and want to use your AP scores for credit or placement, make sure to provide the correct AP score code (6013) when registering for your exams. Remember to review UTA’s credit policies and contact their admissions office for any further inquiries regarding AP scores and their acceptance.