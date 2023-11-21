What is the Amazon Prime 599 plan?

Amazon Prime, the popular subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, has introduced a new plan called the Amazon Prime 599 plan. This plan is specifically designed to cater to the needs of Indian customers who are looking for an affordable option to access the wide range of benefits offered Amazon Prime.

What does the Amazon Prime 599 plan include?

The Amazon Prime 599 plan provides subscribers with a plethora of benefits. Firstly, it offers free and fast delivery on eligible items, ensuring that customers receive their orders promptly without any additional charges. Additionally, subscribers gain access to exclusive deals and discounts during major sales events like the Great Indian Festival and Prime Day.

Moreover, the plan includes unlimited streaming of popular movies, TV shows, and exclusive Amazon Originals through Prime Video. This means that subscribers can enjoy a vast library of entertainment content, including award-winning series and blockbuster movies, at their convenience.

Furthermore, the Amazon Prime 599 plan grants members access to ad-free music streaming through Prime Music. With millions of songs available in multiple languages and genres, users can enjoy uninterrupted music playback and create personalized playlists.

FAQ:

1. How can I subscribe to the Amazon Prime 599 plan?

To subscribe to the Amazon Prime 599 plan, visit the Amazon website or app and navigate to the Prime membership section. Select the 599 plan and follow the instructions to complete the subscription process.

2. Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with family members?

Yes, the Amazon Prime 599 plan allows you to share your benefits with up to three family members. This includes free delivery, Prime Video, and Prime Music access.

3. Is there a trial period for the Amazon Prime 599 plan?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for the Amazon Prime 599 plan. During this period, you can enjoy all the benefits of the plan without any charges. However, it is important to note that the trial is available only once per customer.

In conclusion, the Amazon Prime 599 plan is a cost-effective subscription option that provides Indian customers with a wide range of benefits, including free delivery, exclusive deals, unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows, and ad-free music streaming. With its affordable price and extensive offerings, this plan is an attractive choice for those seeking a comprehensive online shopping and entertainment experience.