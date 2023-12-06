What is the age difference between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

The Age Difference Between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: A Closer Look

When it comes to Bollywood power couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone undoubtedly top the list. Their sizzling chemistry on and off-screen has captivated fans worldwide. However, one question that often arises is: what is the age difference between these two talented actors?

The Age Gap

Ranveer Singh was born on July 6, 1985, making him 36 years old as of 2021. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was born on January 5, 1986, which means she is also 36 years old. Surprisingly, both actors share the same birth year, making them not only soulmates but also age mates!

While they may have been born just six months apart, their careers in the film industry took off at different times. Ranveer made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film “Band Baaja Baaraat,” while Deepika had already established herself as a leading actress then. Despite this, their paths eventually crossed, and they fell in love while working together on the sets of “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela” in 2013.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married?

Yes, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding was a grand affair attended close friends and family.

2. How many movies have Ranveer and Deepika done together?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have shared the screen in several successful films. Some of their notable collaborations include “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela,” “Bajirao Mastani,” and “Padmaavat.” Their on-screen chemistry has been widely praised both critics and audiences.

3. What are their upcoming projects?

Both actors have a busy schedule ahead. Ranveer Singh will be seen in films like “83,” where he portrays the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, and “Jayeshbhai Jordaar.” Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has exciting projects like “Pathan” and “Fighter” lined up.

In conclusion, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share the same birth year, making them age mates. Their love story has blossomed over the years, and they continue to be one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. As they embark on new projects individually, fans eagerly await their on-screen magic once again.