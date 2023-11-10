What is the age difference between Jason Statham and Rosie?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships often capture the attention of fans and media alike. One such couple that has been in the spotlight is Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Known for their successful careers and stunning looks, many people are curious about the age difference between these two stars.

Jason Statham, a renowned British actor and former professional diver, was born on July 26, 1967. With his rugged charm and action-packed roles, Statham has become a household name in the film industry. On the other hand, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a British model and actress, was born on April 18, 1987. Her striking beauty and successful modeling career have made her a sought-after figure in the fashion world.

So, what is the age difference between Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley?

The age difference between Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is 20 years. Statham is 54 years old, while Huntington-Whiteley is 34 years old. Despite the significant age gap, the couple has been together since 2010 and welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Oscar Statham, in 2017.

FAQ:

1. How did Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley meet?

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley met on the set of the movie “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” in 2010. They began dating shortly after and have been together ever since.

2. Are Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley married?

Although they have been in a long-term relationship, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are not married. However, they have expressed their commitment to each other and their family.

3. What are some of Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s notable works?

Jason Statham has appeared in numerous action films, including the “Transporter” series, “The Expendables” franchise, and “Snatch.” Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has worked as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and has appeared in movies such as “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

In conclusion, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have a significant age difference of 20 years. However, their love and commitment have transcended this gap, and they continue to thrive as a couple in the entertainment industry.