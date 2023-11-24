What is the age difference between Derek Hough and Hayley?

In the world of dance, Derek Hough is a well-known name. The Emmy Award-winning choreographer and dancer has gained fame through his appearances on the hit TV show “Dancing with the Stars” and his impressive career in the entertainment industry. Recently, Derek Hough has been making headlines not only for his incredible dance moves but also for his relationship with fellow dancer Hayley Erbert. Many fans are curious about the age difference between the two talented performers.

Derek Hough, born on May 17, 1985, is currently 36 years old. On the other hand, Hayley Erbert, born on October 11, 1994, is 27 years old. This means that there is an age difference of approximately 9 years between Derek and Hayley.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Derek Hough?

A: Derek Hough is a professional dancer, choreographer, and actor known for his appearances on “Dancing with the Stars” and his work in the entertainment industry.

Q: Who is Hayley Erbert?

A: Hayley Erbert is a professional dancer who gained recognition through her appearances on “So You Think You Can Dance” and her relationship with Derek Hough.

Q: How did Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert meet?

A: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert met while working together on “Dancing with the Stars.” They began dating in 2015 and have been together ever since.

Q: Is the age difference between Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert significant?

A: The age difference between Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert is approximately 9 years. While some may consider it significant, it is ultimately a personal matter and does not seem to have affected their relationship.

Q: Are Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert still together?

A: As of the time of writing, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are still together and continue to support each other in their respective careers.

In conclusion, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have an age difference of approximately 9 years. Despite the age gap, they have managed to build a strong and loving relationship while pursuing their passion for dance. Their story serves as a reminder that age should not be a barrier to finding love and happiness.