The Viral TikTok Trend: Uncovering the Origins of “A Ram Sam Sam”

A catchy little song called “A Ram Sam Sam” is taking TikTok storm, with users creating remixes and even a viral dance craze. While many may think this song is new, it has actually been a popular tune among toddlers and young kids for years. The original version of the song is a traditional Moroccan nursery rhyme.

“A Ram Sam Sam” has traveled around the world, captivating audiences with its sing-songy melody and memorable lyrics. The name of the song comes from the repeated phrase throughout the rhyme: “A ram sam sam, a ram sam sam, guli guli guli guli guli ram sam sam.” It is often described as an “action song” and is typically performed in a group setting with various hand gestures and body movements.

Although some of the lyrics may sound like nonsense words, they actually have roots in Darija, the Moroccan dialect of Arabic. For example, “guli” means “tell me” and “rafiq” means “friend.”

Over the years, “A Ram Sam Sam” has been featured in numerous children’s programs. One popular animated version produced The Learning Station on YouTube has amassed over 38 million views since 2012. Another version created HeyKids has garnered an impressive 264 million views in the past five years.

Recently, this beloved kids’ song has gained newfound fame on TikTok. Users have been remixing it for fun, but the trend has taken a unique turn. Breakdancers are now performing a popular dance move known as “getting sturdy” to the remixed tune. The combination of the song and the dance has gone mega-viral, introducing the old Moroccan nursery rhyme to a whole new audience.

As the song spreads like wildfire on TikTok, it is evoking a sense of nostalgia in some users. Many are reminiscing about their childhood experiences and birthday parties associated with the song. The popularity of “A Ram Sam Sam” on TikTok is a testament to its enduring appeal and the power of social media to revive old favorites.

FAQs:

Q: What is “A Ram Sam Sam”?

A: “A Ram Sam Sam” is a traditional Moroccan nursery rhyme that has become popular among toddlers and young kids worldwide.

Q: What do the lyrics mean?

A: While some of the lyrics may sound like nonsense words, they have roots in the Moroccan dialect of Arabic. For example, “guli” means “tell me” and “rafiq” means “friend.”

Q: Why has “A Ram Sam Sam” gone viral on TikTok?

A: TikTok users have been remixing the song for fun, and breakdancers have popularized a dance move called “getting sturdy” to the remixed tune, leading to its viral rise on the platform.

Q: Is “A Ram Sam Sam” associated with any popular children’s programs?

A: Yes, the song has been featured in various children’s programs, including popular animated versions on YouTube with millions of views.

Q: Why is “A Ram Sam Sam” evoking nostalgia in some TikTok users?

A: The song is reminding some users of their childhood experiences, particularly associated with birthday parties.