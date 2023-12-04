What is the 90s show called Popular?

Exploring the 90s Cult Classic: Popular

In the realm of 90s television, there was a show that captured the hearts of many viewers with its unique blend of comedy, drama, and social commentary. This show was none other than “Popular,” a cult classic that aired from 1999 to 2001. Created Ryan Murphy, who later went on to create hits like “Glee” and “American Horror Story,” “Popular” was a groundbreaking series that tackled issues such as popularity, body image, and sexuality in a high school setting.

What is “Popular” about?

“Popular” revolves around the lives of two teenage girls, Sam McPherson and Brooke McQueen, who couldn’t be more different. Sam is an intelligent, outspoken, and socially conscious student, while Brooke is the epitome of popularity, beauty, and shallowness. When their parents start dating, the girls are forced to coexist and navigate the treacherous waters of high school together. The show delves into their complex relationship, as well as the lives of their friends and classmates.

Why is “Popular” considered a cult classic?

“Popular” gained a dedicated following due to its witty writing, memorable characters, and its ability to tackle serious issues with a touch of humor. The show was known for its sharp dialogue, pop culture references, and satirical take on high school dynamics. It was ahead of its time in addressing topics such as bullying, body image, and LGBTQ+ representation, which resonated with many viewers.

What impact did “Popular” have?

“Popular” paved the way for future teen dramas addressing social issues in a way that was both entertaining and thought-provoking. It challenged traditional stereotypes and showcased the complexities of teenage life. The show also launched the careers of several actors, including Leslie Bibb, Carly Pope, and Sara Rue.

In conclusion, “Popular” was a trailblazing 90s show that left a lasting impact on its viewers. Its unique blend of comedy, drama, and social commentary made it a cult classic that continues to be celebrated today. Whether you’re a fan of teen dramas or simply appreciate well-crafted storytelling, “Popular” is definitely worth a watch.