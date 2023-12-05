What is the 2nd most viewed video on YouTube?

What is the Second Most Viewed Video on YouTube?

YouTube, the world’s largest video-sharing platform, is home to countless viral videos that have captivated audiences around the globe. From music videos to funny clips, YouTube has become a hub for entertainment and information. While many videos have achieved millions, or even billions, of views, have you ever wondered which video holds the title of the second most viewed on the platform? Let’s dive into this intriguing question and explore the answer.

The second most viewed video on YouTube is currently “Baby Shark Dance” Pinkfong. This catchy children’s song, released in 2016, has taken the world storm, captivating young audiences with its simple lyrics and infectious melody. As of now, it has amassed an astonishing 11.1 billion views, making it a true YouTube sensation.

FAQ:

Q: What is the most viewed video on YouTube?

A: The most viewed video on YouTube is currently “Despacito” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, with over 7.8 billion views.

Q: How did “Baby Shark Dance” become so popular?

A: “Baby Shark Dance” gained popularity through its catchy tune and simple dance moves, which quickly went viral on social media platforms and became a global phenomenon.

Q: Are there any other videos close to surpassing “Baby Shark Dance”?

A: As of now, “Baby Shark Dance” holds a significant lead over other videos on YouTube. However, it’s important to note that YouTube’s popularity is constantly evolving, and new videos have the potential to surpass it in the future.

While “Baby Shark Dance” may not be everyone’s cup of tea, its immense popularity on YouTube cannot be denied. This children’s song has managed to capture the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide, solidifying its place as the second most viewed video on the platform.

YouTube continues to be a platform where content creators can showcase their talents and connect with audiences on a global scale. Whether it’s music, comedy, or educational content, YouTube’s vast library of videos offers something for everyone. So, if you haven’t already, why not explore the diverse world of YouTube and discover your own favorite videos?