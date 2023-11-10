What is the 24-hour rule with Ryanair?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, has implemented a 24-hour rule that allows passengers to make changes to their bookings within a specific timeframe. This rule provides flexibility and convenience to travelers who may need to modify their travel plans.

Under the 24-hour rule, passengers have the option to change their flight details or even cancel their booking without incurring any additional fees. This policy applies to all Ryanair flights, regardless of the fare type or destination. It is important to note that the 24-hour rule only applies if the flight departure is more than 24 hours away.

FAQ:

1. How does the 24-hour rule work?

The 24-hour rule allows passengers to make changes or cancel their bookings within 24 hours of the original booking time. This can be done through the Ryanair website or mobile app. Passengers can modify their flight dates, times, or even choose a different destination, subject to availability.

2. Are there any fees for making changes or cancellations?

No, Ryanair does not charge any fees for changes or cancellations made within the 24-hour window. However, if there is a difference in fare between the original booking and the new flight, passengers will be responsible for paying the fare difference.

3. Can I get a refund if I cancel my booking?

Yes, if you choose to cancel your booking within 24 hours of making it, Ryanair will provide a full refund. The refund will be processed back to the original form of payment used during the booking process.

4. Can I make changes to my booking after the 24-hour window?

Yes, you can still make changes to your booking after the 24-hour window; however, standard fees and charges will apply. It is advisable to make any necessary changes within the 24-hour period to avoid additional costs.

In conclusion, Ryanair’s 24-hour rule offers passengers the flexibility to modify or cancel their bookings without incurring any fees. This policy provides peace of mind to travelers who may need to make last-minute changes to their travel plans. Remember to take advantage of this rule within the specified timeframe to avoid any unnecessary charges.