What is the $14.99 Charge on Amazon Prime?

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you may have noticed a $14.99 charge on your account statement. This charge is not related to your regular Amazon Prime membership fee, but rather it is associated with an additional service offered Amazon called Amazon Prime Video Channels.

What is Amazon Prime Video Channels?

Amazon Prime Video Channels is a feature that allows Prime members to subscribe to additional streaming services directly through their Amazon account. These channels include popular options like HBO, Showtime, Starz, and many more. By subscribing to these channels, Prime members can access a wide range of exclusive content and enjoy it alongside the vast library of movies and TV shows available on Amazon Prime Video.

Why am I being charged $14.99?

The $14.99 charge on your Amazon Prime account is most likely related to a specific channel subscription you have signed up for. Each channel has its own monthly subscription fee, and the charge you see reflects the cost of the channel you have chosen to subscribe to. It is important to note that these charges are in addition to your regular Amazon Prime membership fee.

How can I manage my Amazon Prime Video Channels subscriptions?

To manage your Amazon Prime Video Channels subscriptions, simply go to the “Your Channels” section on the Amazon website or app. From there, you can view all the channels you are subscribed to, cancel or modify your subscriptions, and explore new channels to add to your lineup.

Can I cancel my Amazon Prime Video Channels subscription?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime Video Channels subscription at any time. Simply go to the “Your Channels” section mentioned earlier and select the channel you wish to cancel. Follow the prompts to complete the cancellation process. It’s important to note that once you cancel a channel subscription, you will no longer have access to its content.

In conclusion, the $14.99 charge on your Amazon Prime account is related to a specific channel subscription through Amazon Prime Video Channels. By managing your subscriptions, you can customize your streaming experience and enjoy a wide variety of content alongside your regular Amazon Prime benefits.