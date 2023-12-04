What is the #1 most watched film in Netflix history?

The Record-Breaking Film that Dominates Netflix: Unveiling the Most Watched Movie in History

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming platform, has revolutionized the way we consume movies. With its vast library of films, it’s no surprise that some titles have captured the attention of millions. But which film holds the prestigious title of being the most watched in Netflix history? Let’s dive into the numbers and unveil the record-breaking movie that has captivated audiences worldwide.

The Crown Jewel: “Extraction”

After analyzing viewership data from Netflix, it has been revealed that the #1 most watched film in the platform’s history is none other than “Extraction.” This action-packed thriller, released in April 2020, stars Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

“Extraction” shattered records within days of its release, captivating audiences with its intense action sequences and gripping storyline. The film’s success can be attributed to its talented cast, led Hemsworth, and the masterful direction of Sam Hargrave.

FAQ: Unveiling the Secrets Behind “Extraction”

Q: How did “Extraction” achieve such remarkable success?

A: “Extraction” combined the star power of Chris Hemsworth with a compelling story and high-octane action, creating a winning formula that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Q: How many viewers watched “Extraction”?

A: According to Netflix, “Extraction” was viewed a staggering 99 million households in its first four weeks of release, solidifying its place as the most watched film in Netflix history.

Q: What impact did “Extraction” have on the film industry?

A: The success of “Extraction” demonstrated the power of streaming platforms and their ability to reach massive audiences. It also highlighted the demand for high-quality action films, paving the way for similar projects in the future.

As Netflix continues to dominate the streaming landscape, “Extraction” stands as a testament to the platform’s ability to captivate audiences on a global scale. With its heart-pounding action and compelling storyline, this record-breaking film has solidified its place in history, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the next blockbuster to claim the crown.