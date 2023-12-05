What is the #1 most watched film in Netflix history?

The Record-Breaking Film that Dominates Netflix: Unveiling the Most Watched Movie in History

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming platform, has revolutionized the way we consume movies. With its vast library of films, it’s no surprise that some titles have captured the attention of millions. But which film holds the prestigious title of being the most watched in Netflix history? Let’s dive into the numbers and unveil the record-breaking movie that has captivated audiences worldwide.

The Crown Jewel: “Extraction”

After analyzing viewership data from Netflix, it has been revealed that the #1 most watched film in the platform’s history is none other than “Extraction.” This action-packed thriller, released in April 2020, stars Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

“Extraction” shattered records within days of its release, captivating audiences with its intense action sequences and gripping storyline. The film’s success can be attributed to its talented cast, led Hemsworth, and the masterful direction of Sam Hargrave.

FAQ: Unveiling the Secrets Behind “Extraction”

Q: How did “Extraction” achieve such remarkable success?

A: “Extraction” combined the star power of Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a compelling story and adrenaline-fueled action. This winning formula resonated with audiences worldwide, propelling the film to unprecedented heights.

Q: How many viewers watched “Extraction”?

A: While Netflix does not release specific viewership numbers, the platform reported that “Extraction” was viewed a staggering number of households within its first month of release, solidifying its position as the most watched film in Netflix history.

Q: Are there any plans for a sequel?

A: Due to the overwhelming success of “Extraction,” Netflix has officially announced a sequel is in development. Fans can look forward to another thrilling adventure with Chris Hemsworth’s character.

As Netflix continues to dominate the streaming industry, “Extraction” stands as a testament to the platform’s ability to captivate audiences on a global scale. With its heart-pounding action and unforgettable performances, this record-breaking film has secured its place in history as the most watched movie in Netflix’s extensive catalog.