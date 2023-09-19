Taylor Swift Teases Fans with Cryptic Message and Google Search Game

Taylor Swift has once again left her fans puzzled with a cryptic video posted on Instagram. The video shows a floating vault in the sky, surrounded birds, with the letters and symbol “T-S-!-U-L” flying out. Swift captioned the post with lyrics from her song “Blank Space,” teasing her upcoming album “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” set to release on October 27.

Fans have been speculating about the meaning of the letters, with some suggesting they spell out “slut!” or “lust!” However, the true meaning remains a mystery. Google has joined in on the fun launching a search game in collaboration with Swift. When users search “Taylor Swift” in the Google search bar, a blue vault appears, and fans can click on it to solve word puzzles. If fans collectively solve 33 million puzzles, Swift will reveal the track titles for her upcoming album.

This isn’t the first time Swift has teased her fans with puzzles. She previously did a similar campaign for her album “Red (Taylor’s Version),” where she shared a video and puzzle before unveiling tracks “from the vault.” Swift has been re-recording her first six albums after the masters were sold without her consent. She has been vocal about her disapproval of the sale and has taken matters into her own hands re-recording the albums.

For Swift’s dedicated fans, the anticipation for the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is growing. As they eagerly solve the puzzles and await the new album, they are reminded that the wait will be worth it. Swift’s “from the vault” songs have been highly anticipated, and fans can expect something special with this latest release.

