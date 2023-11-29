What is Tarzan real name?

Who is Tarzan? Unveiling the Real Name of the Legendary Jungle Hero

In the vast realm of fictional characters, few have captured the imagination of readers and moviegoers quite like Tarzan. This iconic jungle hero, created author Edgar Rice Burroughs, has swung through the trees and battled villains for over a century. But amidst all the tales of his daring adventures, one question often arises: what is Tarzan’s real name?

The Legend of Tarzan

Tarzan, the character first introduced in Burroughs’ 1912 novel “Tarzan of the Apes,” is a man raised apes in the African jungle. His extraordinary strength, agility, and connection with nature have made him a beloved figure in popular culture. However, Tarzan is not the hero’s birth name.

John Clayton III, Lord Greystoke

The true identity of Tarzan is revealed to be John Clayton III, Lord Greystoke. Born into British nobility, John Clayton’s parents were marooned on the African coast, where they tragically perished. Adopted and raised a tribe of apes, John Clayton became known as Tarzan, meaning “white skin” in the ape language.

FAQ: Unraveling the Mysteries of Tarzan

Q: Why is Tarzan called Tarzan?

A: Tarzan is the name given to John Clayton III the apes who raised him. It means “white skin” in their language.

Q: Is Tarzan a superhero?

A: While Tarzan possesses extraordinary abilities, such as his incredible strength and agility, he is not typically considered a traditional superhero. He is more accurately described as a jungle hero or adventurer.

Q: How many Tarzan books are there?

A: Edgar Rice Burroughs wrote a total of 24 Tarzan novels, along with numerous short stories and comic adaptations. The character has also appeared in countless films, TV shows, and other media.

Q: Has Tarzan ever been portrayed different actors?

A: Yes, Tarzan has been portrayed various actors over the years, including Johnny Weissmuller, Christopher Lambert, and Alexander Skarsgård, among others.

In conclusion, while Tarzan may be the name that has become synonymous with the legendary jungle hero, his true identity is John Clayton III, Lord Greystoke. This revelation adds another layer of depth to the character, showcasing the duality of his upbringing and his noble heritage. So, the next time you venture into the wild world of Tarzan, remember that behind the loincloth and the iconic yell, lies a man with a name and a story.