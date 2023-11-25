What is Susan Sarandon’s real name?

In the world of Hollywood, many actors and actresses adopt stage names that become synonymous with their on-screen personas. One such actress is the talented Susan Sarandon, known for her remarkable performances in films like “Thelma & Louise” and “Dead Man Walking.” However, you may be surprised to learn that Susan Sarandon is not her real name.

Real Name: Susan Sarandon’s real name is Susan Abigail Tomalin. She was born on October 4, 1946, in New York City, USA. Sarandon decided to change her name when she began her acting career, opting for a surname that she felt suited her better.

Stage Name: Susan Sarandon chose her stage name combining her first husband’s surname, Tomalin, with her mother’s maiden name, Sarandon. This decision allowed her to create a unique identity for herself in the entertainment industry.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Why do actors and actresses use stage names?

Actors and actresses often use stage names for various reasons. Some may choose to do so to create a distinct identity or to avoid confusion with other individuals who share the same name. Additionally, stage names can be more memorable or marketable, helping actors establish their brand in the industry.

2. Are stage names legally recognized?

Yes, stage names are legally recognized as long as they are not used for fraudulent purposes. Actors and actresses can use their stage names for professional purposes, such as signing contracts and receiving payments.

3. Are there other famous actors who use stage names?

Yes, there are numerous famous actors who use stage names. For example, Tom Cruise’s real name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, and Brad Pitt’s real name is William Bradley Pitt. These actors, like Susan Sarandon, adopted stage names to enhance their careers and create a unique persona.

In conclusion, Susan Sarandon’s real name is Susan Abigail Tomalin. However, she chose to adopt the stage name Susan Sarandon to establish her presence in the entertainment industry. Like many other actors and actresses, Sarandon’s decision to use a stage name has contributed to her success and recognition in Hollywood.