What is Succession on Netflix about?

Succession: A Gripping Tale of Power, Greed, and Family Dynamics

If you’re a fan of intense dramas that delve into the complex world of power struggles, Succession on Netflix is a series you won’t want to miss. Created Jesse Armstrong, this critically acclaimed show has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances. But what exactly is Succession about?

The Plot:

Succession revolves around the Roy family, a wealthy and influential media dynasty led the aging patriarch, Logan Roy. As Logan’s health deteriorates, his four children, Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor, begin to vie for control of the family empire. The series explores the intricate dynamics between the siblings, their ruthless ambition, and the lengths they are willing to go to secure their position within the company.

The Themes:

At its core, Succession is a character-driven drama that delves into themes of power, greed, and the complexities of family relationships. The show masterfully portrays the moral dilemmas faced the characters as they navigate the cutthroat world of corporate politics. It also offers a scathing critique of the ultra-wealthy and their influence on society.

FAQ:

Q: What is corporate politics?

A: Corporate politics refers to the power struggles, alliances, and manipulations that occur within a company’s hierarchy. It involves individuals vying for positions of authority and influence, often using tactics such as backstabbing, lobbying, and strategic maneuvering.

Q: Who are the main characters in Succession?

A: The main characters in Succession are the members of the Roy family: Logan Roy (the patriarch), Kendall Roy (his eldest son), Roman Roy (his second son), Shiv Roy (his daughter), and Connor Roy (his eldest son from a previous marriage).

Q: Is Succession based on a true story?

A: While Succession draws inspiration from real-life media dynasties like the Murdochs and the Redstones, it is a fictional series. The show’s creators have stated that it is not directly based on any specific family or events.

Succession has garnered critical acclaim for its sharp writing, stellar performances, and gripping narrative. With its exploration of power dynamics and family intrigue, this Netflix series is a must-watch for anyone seeking a thought-provoking and thrilling drama. So, buckle up and prepare to be enthralled the captivating world of Succession.