New Article: Exploring the Mysterious Beauty of STEVE

A stunning phenomenon known as STEVE, or Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, has been captivating stargazers around the world with its mesmerizing display of purple light streaks accompanied patches of green. Previously mistaken for a type of aurora, STEVE is actually a unique atmospheric occurrence caused scorching, fast-moving gas.

Unlike traditional auroras, which are created charged particles interacting with Earth’s magnetosphere, STEVE is a result of hot plasma streams colliding with neutral gas in the upper atmosphere. This collision heats up the atmosphere and causes the phenomenon to manifest as a mysterious mauve stream, traveling at impressive speeds between 62 to 124 miles above the Earth’s surface.

Initially discovered citizen scientists in 2015 and 2016, STEVE has since garnered attention from researchers and astronomers alike. The name “STEVE” was coined these amateur astronomers, who drew inspiration from the animated film “Over the Hedge” to make the phenomenon sound less daunting. Subsequently, researchers cleverly turned “Steve” into an acronym.

Elizabeth MacDonald, a researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, praised the contribution of citizen scientists, emphasizing their role in capturing and documenting STEVE. These enthusiasts were able to observe and photograph the phenomenon on wavelengths not typically associated with auroras, enabling researchers to gain valuable insights.

As interest in STEVE grows, experts anticipate an increase in solar activity that will enhance the frequency of these celestial displays. More observations and studies are expected in the future to unravel the mysteries surrounding STEVE and deepen our understanding of this captivating atmospheric event.

FAQ:

What is STEVE?

STEVE, short for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, is a unique atmospheric phenomenon that manifests as purple light streaks accompanied patches of green.

How is STEVE different from traditional auroras?

Unlike traditional auroras, which are caused charged particles interacting with Earth’s magnetosphere, STEVE is a result of scorching, fast-moving gas streams colliding with neutral gas in the upper atmosphere.

Why is STEVE named STEVE?

STEVE was initially named after the hedge from the animated film “Over the Hedge” to make it seem less menacing. Later, researchers turned “Steve” into an acronym.

How did citizen scientists contribute to the study of STEVE?

Citizen scientists played a crucial role in capturing and documenting STEVE. Their observations and photographs provided valuable insights, as STEVE appears on different wavelengths than traditional auroras.

Sources:

– Space.com