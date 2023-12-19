Southwest Airlines Sparks Conversation About “Customer of Size” Policy

Southwest Airlines recently found itself in the spotlight after a series of viral TikTok videos brought attention to its longstanding “customer of size” policy. While the policy, which allows plus-sized passengers to reserve an extra seat next to their own free of charge, has been in place for over 30 years, the videos have led to a closer examination of not only Southwest but other airlines as well.

One TikTok video, posted user @kimmystyled, garnered nearly a million views and initiated a wave of comments expressing a range of emotions. While some viewers praised Southwest for providing a more comfortable and inclusive travel experience, others questioned why tall passengers still have to pay for seats with extra legroom. The video’s creator even suggested expanding the policy to include individuals with longer legs, pregnant women, and disabled passengers.

As the videos gained traction, the hashtag #customerofsizepolicy began trending on TikTok, accumulating a whopping 4.8 million views. The visibility of these discussions prompted Jaelynn Chaney, a plus-size travel expert, to start a petition urging the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make comprehensive “customer of size” policies a requirement for all U.S. airlines. With almost 40,000 signatures, Chaney hopes her petition will inspire change and lead to more options for plus-size passengers.

While Southwest is currently the only airline with a policy specifically tailored for customers of size, Alaska Airlines offers a comparable policy. Alaska’s approach requires passengers who cannot comfortably fit within one seat to purchase a second seat, with the possibility of a refund if the plane departs with an open seat available.

Chaney acknowledges that her petition has received mixed responses. However, she emphasizes the importance of addressing the discomfort and discrimination plus-size passengers often face when flying. She believes that a uniform customer-of-size policy is essential and hopes her efforts will bring about a positive shift within the industry.

In an era where inclusivity and accessibility are increasingly emphasized, the “customer of size” policy serves as a catalyst for crucial conversations surrounding the travel industry and its obligation to accommodate passengers of all shapes and sizes.