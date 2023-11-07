The Rise of Social-Fi: Monetizing Creativity Through Blockchain Technology

In the midst of the pandemic, social media platforms experienced an unprecedented surge in user activity. TikTok saw a staggering increase of over 700 million new users, while YouTube’s advertising revenue doubled between Q1 2020 and Q4 2021. This surge in activity sparked a new trend in content creation, as individuals of all ages sought to monetize their skills, talents, and even their daily lives through social platforms.

Traditionally, content creators have relied on ad revenue generated the parent platform to monetize their content. However, the volatility of ad revenue and the limitations imposed these platforms have posed challenges for creators. This is where the concept of Social-Fi comes into play.

Social-Fi platforms utilize blockchain technology and elements of decentralized finance (DeFi) to enable creators to monetize themselves through peer-to-peer transactions. By eliminating the middleman and allowing for direct value exchange between creators and consumers, Social-Fi platforms create a new economy for creators. This economy is not limited the pursuit of “clicks” but allows creators to add a flexible layer of financialization to their skills, personality, and products.

The launch of Friendtech on Aug. 10 marked the beginning of the Social-Fi boom. Friendtech, built on Coinbase’s Layer 2 “Base,” introduced a unique model where individuals could purchase “keys” to access chatrooms associated with creators’ Twitter accounts. These keys’ prices were determined through a bonding curve mechanism, creating a market for their trade. A 10% fee generated from these transactions is shared between the platform and the chatroom owner, allowing creators to earn fees on every trade.

Following the success of Friendtech, other platforms, such as New Bitcoin City, have emerged with their own variations of the Social-Fi model. However, Friendtech remains the dominant player in the market, with a significant amount of attention and speculation surrounding its potential.

While there have been past experiments in the field of Social-Fi, such as BitClout, the execution and sustainability of these platforms have been questioned. Despite these concerns, the continued interest and investment in Social-Fi from venture capital and Web3 participants indicate a clear demand for this concept.

Although Social-Fi is still in its early stages and requires further development to reach mainstream adoption, the growth and infrastructure surrounding this idea are promising. As the industry continues to evolve, it remains to be seen which platform will truly crack the code to widespread adoption of Social-Fi.