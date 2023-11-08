What is soaking at BYU?

Provo, Utah – In recent years, a term known as “soaking” has gained attention on the campus of Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This controversial practice has sparked discussions and debates among students, faculty, and the wider community. So, what exactly is soaking, and why is it causing such a stir?

Definition: Soaking, in the context of BYU, refers to a practice where unmarried couples engage in physical intimacy without engaging in sexual intercourse. It involves lying together in a bed or other intimate setting while abstaining from any sexual activity.

While soaking itself is not a new concept, its association with BYU has brought it into the spotlight. The university, which adheres to a strict honor code that prohibits premarital sex, has faced scrutiny over whether soaking violates these guidelines. The honor code requires students to “live a chaste and virtuous life” and “abstain from any sexual relations outside of a marriage between a man and a woman.”

FAQ:

Is soaking officially allowed at BYU?

No, soaking is not officially condoned BYU or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The honor code explicitly prohibits any sexual activity outside of marriage.

Why is soaking controversial?

The controversy surrounding soaking stems from differing interpretations of the honor code. Some argue that soaking is a loophole that allows couples to engage in sexual behavior without technically violating the code. Others believe that soaking is a form of sexual activity and therefore goes against the principles of the honor code.

What are the consequences of soaking at BYU?

Engaging in soaking can have serious consequences for students at BYU. Violating the honor code can result in disciplinary action, including probation, suspension, or even expulsion from the university.

In conclusion, soaking at BYU refers to a practice where unmarried couples engage in physical intimacy without engaging in sexual intercourse. While it is not officially allowed and can have severe consequences, the debate surrounding soaking continues to be a topic of discussion on campus.