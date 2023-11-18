New AI Trend Takes TikTok Storm with Unsettling Videos

A new viral trend is sweeping through TikTok, captivating users with its unsettling and jarring imagery. Inspired AI technology, users are generating purposefully disturbing videos set to the music of artist Edward Skeletrix.

The trend, known as “Skeletrix Island,” originated from content created YouTuber and videographer Skeletrix (@peintures762o31). Since August, he has been uploading intentionally unsettling AI-generated videos to TikTok. His Aug. 29 video in particular caught the attention of millions, attracting nearly 5 million views.

The videos featured in the trend involve a mixture of real viral clips combined with AI-generated scenes, resulting in grotesque and confusing imagery. The concept has gained traction on TikTok and has been dubbed the “Skeletrix Island” trend.

Skeletrix himself describes his TikTok account as a “monster” and has multiple AI-generated Skeletrix Island videos. He has even created a discord server for like-minded individuals, inviting them to join him on his eerie island.

The trend has not gone unnoticed on other platforms either, as it has made its way to Instagram, eliciting a mix of reactions from viewers. Some express fascination and love for the AI-generated horrors, while others are disturbed and anticipate the potential negative impact on their mental health.

As this trend continues to captivate users, it raises questions about the future of AI-inspired content on social media. With the rapid development of AI technology, it is likely that we will see even more innovative and unsettling trends emerge in the coming years.

