What is showing on prime video now?

What’s Streaming Now on Prime Video: A Guide to the Latest Content

Streaming platforms have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of movies, TV shows, and documentaries at our fingertips. One such platform, Prime Video, has gained immense popularity for its diverse content library and original productions. If you’re wondering what’s currently available for streaming on Prime Video, look no further. We’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to help you navigate through the latest offerings.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Prime Video constantly updates its content library, ensuring there’s always something fresh and exciting to watch. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, here are some of the latest additions:

1. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – This critically acclaimed series follows the journey of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife turned stand-up comedian in 1950s New York City.

2. “The Boys” – A dark and gritty superhero series that explores the corrupt side of fame and power, as a group of vigilantes takes on corrupt superheroes.

3. “Fleabag” – A witty and unconventional comedy-drama that delves into the life of a young woman navigating relationships, grief, and self-discovery in modern-day London.

4. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – Sacha Baron Cohen returns as the iconic character Borat, embarking on a hilarious and satirical journey through America.

5. “The Underground Railroad” – Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Colson Whitehead, this limited series chronicles the harrowing escape of a young woman from a Georgia plantation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does Prime Video cost?

A: Prime Video is included as part of an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

Q: Can I watch Prime Video on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Prime Video allows streaming on multiple devices simultaneously, depending on your subscription plan.

Q: Are there any parental controls on Prime Video?

A: Yes, Prime Video offers parental controls that allow you to restrict access to certain content based on age ratings.

Q: Can I download content from Prime Video to watch offline?

A: Yes, Prime Video allows you to download select movies and TV shows for offline viewing on compatible devices.

With Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of content, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and immerse yourself in the world of streaming entertainment.