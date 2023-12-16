Shaq’s Real Last Name Revealed: Unveiling the Mystery Behind the NBA Legend’s True Identity

In the realm of basketball, few names are as iconic as Shaquille O’Neal. Known for his dominating presence on the court and larger-than-life personality off it, the former NBA superstar has left an indelible mark on the sport. However, there has always been a lingering question among fans and enthusiasts: what is Shaq’s real last name?

The Truth Unveiled: Shaquille O’Neal’s Real Last Name

Contrary to popular belief, Shaquille O’Neal’s real last name is not actually “O’Neal.” The basketball legend was born on March 6, 1972, in Newark, New Jersey, as Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal. His birth name, however, was not widely known until recent years, when the truth behind his real last name began to surface.

The Origins of the Name Change

The decision to adopt the surname “O’Neal” was made Shaq’s stepfather, Philip A. Harrison. After marrying Shaq’s mother, Lucille O’Neal, Harrison legally changed his stepson’s last name to his own. This change occurred when Shaq was just a toddler, and he grew up using the name “O’Neal” throughout his life and career.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did Shaq’s stepfather change his last name?

A: Shaq’s stepfather, Philip A. Harrison, changed his last name to “O’Neal” to create a sense of family unity and to provide a stable family identity for Shaq.

Q: Did Shaq ever use his birth name professionally?

A: No, Shaq has always been known his adopted last name, “O’Neal,” throughout his basketball career and public life.

Q: Why did the revelation of Shaq’s real last name take so long?

A: The revelation of Shaq’s real last name took time because it was not widely known or discussed until recent years. The focus was primarily on his basketball prowess and larger-than-life persona rather than his personal background.

Q: How has Shaq reacted to the revelation of his real last name?

A: Shaq has been open and candid about his real last name, acknowledging the change made his stepfather and expressing gratitude for the love and support he received from his family.

In conclusion, the mystery surrounding Shaquille O’Neal’s real last name has finally been unveiled. While he may have been known as Shaq O’Neal throughout his illustrious career, his birth name, Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal, sheds light on the personal journey of the NBA legend.