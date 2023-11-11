What is Shania Twain doing now?

Shania Twain, the iconic Canadian country-pop singer, has been a household name in the music industry for decades. Known for her powerful vocals and catchy tunes, she has sold over 100 million records worldwide. However, fans may be wondering what the talented artist has been up to lately. Let’s take a closer look at what Shania Twain is doing now.

Residency in Las Vegas:

One of the most exciting ventures for Shania Twain in recent years has been her residency in Las Vegas. From 2012 to 2014, she performed a series of shows at Caesars Palace, delighting fans with her greatest hits and captivating stage presence. The residency was a massive success, drawing in audiences from all over the world.

New Music:

Shania Twain has also been working on new music. In 2017, she released her fifth studio album, “Now,” which marked her first full-length album in 15 years. The album received critical acclaim and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Fans were thrilled to hear new material from the beloved artist, and the album showcased her continued growth as a musician.

Television Appearances:

In addition to her musical endeavors, Shania Twain has made several appearances on television. She has served as a guest judge on popular singing competition shows such as “The Voice” and “American Idol.” Her expertise and experience in the music industry have made her a valuable addition to these programs, and fans have enjoyed seeing her share her insights with aspiring artists.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Is Shania Twain still performing live?

A: While Shania Twain is not currently on tour, she occasionally performs at special events and festivals. Keep an eye out for announcements regarding her live performances.

Q: Will Shania Twain release another album?

A: While there have been no official announcements regarding a new album, Shania Twain has expressed her desire to continue creating music. Fans can look forward to potential future releases.

Q: Is Shania Twain involved in any philanthropic work?

A: Yes, Shania Twain is actively involved in various charitable endeavors. She has supported organizations such as the Shania Kids Can Foundation, which aims to improve the lives of underprivileged children.

In conclusion, Shania Twain continues to make her mark in the music industry through her residency in Las Vegas, new music releases, and television appearances. Her talent and passion for music remain as strong as ever, and fans eagerly await her future projects.