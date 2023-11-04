What is scroll on TV called?

In the fast-paced world of television news, there are various elements that help deliver information to viewers in a concise and engaging manner. One such element is the scroll, a feature that has become a staple on news channels around the globe. But what exactly is this scrolling text called, and how does it enhance the viewing experience? Let’s delve into the world of television news and explore the answers to these questions.

What is the scroll on TV called?

The scroll on TV is commonly referred to as a “news ticker” or “news crawl.” It is a continuous stream of text that moves horizontally across the bottom or top of the television screen. This scrolling text provides viewers with up-to-date news, headlines, stock market updates, weather forecasts, and other relevant information.

How does the scroll enhance the viewing experience?

The scroll on TV serves as a valuable tool for news channels to deliver breaking news and important updates in real-time. It allows viewers to stay informed about the latest developments without interrupting the main news program. By providing a constant stream of information, the scroll ensures that viewers are always aware of the most recent news, even if they join the program midway.

FAQ:

Q: How does the scroll work?

A: The scroll is created using computer-generated graphics and is typically controlled a newsroom computer system. Journalists and producers input the text, which is then displayed on the screen in a continuous loop.

Q: Can viewers customize the scroll?

A: While viewers cannot customize the content of the scroll, they can often choose to display it at the top or bottom of the screen, depending on their preference.

Q: Are there any drawbacks to the scroll?

A: Some viewers may find the scroll distracting or overwhelming, especially if it contains a lot of information. However, news channels strive to strike a balance between providing essential updates and ensuring the scroll does not overshadow the main news program.

In conclusion, the scroll on TV, also known as a news ticker or news crawl, is a valuable tool that enhances the viewing experience delivering real-time news and updates. While it may have its detractors, the scroll remains an integral part of television news, keeping viewers informed and engaged.