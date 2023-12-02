What is Screencast-O-Matic called now?

Screencast-O-Matic Rebrands as Vidyard Screen Recording

In a surprising move, the popular screen recording software, Screencast-O-Matic, has recently undergone a rebranding and is now known as Vidyard Screen Recording. This rebranding aims to align the software with its parent company, Vidyard, a leading video platform for businesses. With this new name, Screencast-O-Matic aims to enhance its offerings and provide users with an improved screen recording experience.

What is Vidyard Screen Recording?

Vidyard Screen Recording, formerly known as Screencast-O-Matic, is a versatile screen recording software that allows users to capture their computer screens, along with audio, to create high-quality videos. Whether you need to create tutorials, presentations, or product demos, Vidyard Screen Recording provides an intuitive and user-friendly platform to meet your needs.

Why the Rebranding?

The decision to rebrand Screencast-O-Matic as Vidyard Screen Recording stems from the desire to streamline the software’s identity with its parent company, Vidyard. By aligning the names, Vidyard aims to create a cohesive brand image and simplify the user experience for its customers. This rebranding also signifies a commitment to further development and improvement of the screen recording software.

What’s New?

With the rebranding, Vidyard Screen Recording brings several exciting updates and features to the table. Users can now enjoy enhanced video quality, improved audio recording capabilities, and a more intuitive interface. Additionally, Vidyard Screen Recording seamlessly integrates with other Vidyard products, allowing users to effortlessly manage and share their recorded videos.

FAQ

Q: Will my existing Screencast-O-Matic account still work?

A: Yes, your existing Screencast-O-Matic account will continue to work with Vidyard Screen Recording. You can log in using your existing credentials and access all your previous recordings.

Q: Do I need to pay for Vidyard Screen Recording if I already had a Screencast-O-Matic subscription?

A: No, if you had an active Screencast-O-Matic subscription, you will automatically be upgraded to Vidyard Screen Recording without any additional charges.

Q: Can I still use Vidyard Screen Recording for free?

A: Yes, Vidyard Screen Recording continues to offer a free version with limited features. However, for access to advanced functionalities and additional storage, a subscription is required.

In conclusion, the rebranding of Screencast-O-Matic as Vidyard Screen Recording marks an exciting new chapter for the popular screen recording software. With improved features and a seamless integration with Vidyard’s video platform, users can expect an enhanced screen recording experience. Whether you are a business professional, educator, or content creator, Vidyard Screen Recording provides the tools you need to create compelling and engaging videos.