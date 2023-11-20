What is Savannah Guthrie’s salary on the Today show?

Savannah Guthrie, the beloved co-anchor of NBC’s Today show, has become a household name in the world of morning television. With her warm personality, sharp interviewing skills, and journalistic expertise, Guthrie has won the hearts of millions of viewers around the globe. As a prominent figure in the media industry, it’s natural to wonder about her salary and the financial rewards that come with her high-profile position.

Salary Details

While the exact figures of Savannah Guthrie’s salary on the Today show are not publicly disclosed, it is estimated that she earns a substantial amount for her role as co-anchor. As one of the show’s main hosts, Guthrie is an integral part of the program’s success and undoubtedly receives a generous compensation package.

FAQ

1. How long has Savannah Guthrie been on the Today show?

Savannah Guthrie joined the Today show in 2011 as a co-host of the third hour. She later became the show’s main co-anchor in 2012, alongside Matt Lauer at the time.

2. Who replaced Matt Lauer as Savannah Guthrie’s co-anchor?

Following Matt Lauer’s departure from the Today show in 2017, Hoda Kotb was named as Savannah Guthrie’s new co-anchor. The duo has since formed a dynamic and successful partnership.

3. What other roles does Savannah Guthrie have at NBC?

In addition to her role on the Today show, Guthrie has contributed to NBC News as a legal analyst and has covered major events such as the Olympics and presidential elections. She is also known for her interviews with high-profile figures, including world leaders and celebrities.

4. Has Savannah Guthrie won any awards for her work?

Yes, Savannah Guthrie has received several accolades throughout her career. She has been honored with multiple Emmy Awards for her contributions to the field of journalism and her exceptional reporting skills.

While the exact details of Savannah Guthrie’s salary may remain undisclosed, it is evident that her talent and dedication have earned her a prominent place in the media industry. As she continues to captivate audiences with her charisma and professionalism, Guthrie’s impact on the Today show and the world of morning television remains undeniable.