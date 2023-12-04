What is Safe Mode on Citizen App?

The Citizen app has become a popular tool for staying informed about incidents and emergencies happening in your area. One of the features that sets it apart is the option to enable Safe Mode. But what exactly is Safe Mode on the Citizen app, and how does it work?

What is Safe Mode?

Safe Mode is a feature on the Citizen app that allows users to temporarily hide their location and personal information from other users. By enabling Safe Mode, you can still receive real-time updates about incidents in your area, but your exact location will not be visible to others. This can be particularly useful if you are concerned about privacy or if you want to maintain a low profile while using the app.

How does Safe Mode work?

When you activate Safe Mode, the Citizen app will stop sharing your precise location with other users. Instead, your location will be shown as a general area or neighborhood. This ensures that you can still receive relevant incident alerts without compromising your privacy. It’s important to note that while Safe Mode hides your location from other users, it does not affect your ability to contact emergency services if needed.

FAQ about Safe Mode on Citizen App:

1. Can I still report incidents while in Safe Mode?

Yes, you can still report incidents and share information with other users while in Safe Mode. Your reports will be anonymous and your location will not be disclosed.

2. How long can I stay in Safe Mode?

You can stay in Safe Mode for as long as you want. It can be enabled or disabled at any time according to your preference.

3. Will I still receive incident alerts in Safe Mode?

Yes, you will continue to receive incident alerts based on your selected location, even when in Safe Mode. The app will provide you with relevant information while keeping your exact location private.

Safe Mode on the Citizen app offers users the ability to stay informed about incidents in their area while maintaining their privacy. Whether you’re concerned about sharing your location or simply prefer to keep a low profile, Safe Mode provides a valuable option for using the app.