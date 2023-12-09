Ryan Eggold: From “New Amsterdam” to New Ventures

Since his breakout role as Dr. Max Goodwin in the hit medical drama series “New Amsterdam,” Ryan Eggold has become a household name in the entertainment industry. Known for his charismatic performances and undeniable talent, Eggold has captivated audiences worldwide. But what is Ryan Eggold doing now?

New Projects and Exciting Ventures

While Eggold bid farewell to his beloved character on “New Amsterdam” in 2021, his career continues to flourish. Currently, he is working on several exciting projects that showcase his versatility as an actor.

One of Eggold’s upcoming ventures is the highly anticipated film “The Kid Detective,” where he stars alongside Adam Brody. The dark comedy, directed Evan Morgan, follows a once-celebrated child detective who now struggles to solve a real crime as an adult. Eggold’s involvement in this project has generated significant buzz among fans and critics alike.

In addition to his acting endeavors, Eggold has also ventured into the world of directing. He recently directed an episode of the popular television series “Blacklist,” demonstrating his multifaceted talents behind the camera.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When did Ryan Eggold leave “New Amsterdam”?

A: Ryan Eggold bid farewell to his character, Dr. Max Goodwin, on “New Amsterdam” in 2021 after four successful seasons.

Q: What other notable roles has Ryan Eggold played?

A: Prior to his role on “New Amsterdam,” Eggold gained recognition for his portrayal of Tom Keen in the hit series “The Blacklist.” He has also appeared in films such as “BlacKkKlansman” and “Battle Scars.”

Q: Is Ryan Eggold involved in any philanthropic work?

A: Yes, Eggold is actively involved in various charitable causes. He has supported organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association and the American Cancer Society, using his platform to raise awareness and funds for important causes.

In conclusion, Ryan Eggold’s career is thriving post-“New Amsterdam.” With new projects on the horizon and his foray into directing, Eggold continues to captivate audiences with his talent and versatility. Fans eagerly await his upcoming endeavors, confident that he will continue to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.