What is Rule 70 on NCIS?

NCIS Rule 70: The Unsung Hero of Naval Criminal Investigative Service

Introduction

The hit television series NCIS has captivated audiences worldwide with its thrilling crime investigations and compelling characters. Among the many elements that make the show so intriguing is the presence of a set of rules that the agents live. One such rule, Rule 70, often goes unnoticed but plays a crucial role in the success of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

What is Rule 70?

Rule 70 is a guiding principle for the agents of NCIS, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and collaboration. It states, “If you think you’re going to need backup, ask for it beforehand.” This rule serves as a reminder to the agents that they are not alone in their pursuit of justice and that seeking assistance when needed is not a sign of weakness but rather a smart and strategic move.

The Significance of Rule 70

In the high-stakes world of crime-solving, the agents of NCIS often find themselves in dangerous situations. Rule 70 ensures that they never face these challenges alone. By requesting backup before entering a potentially hazardous situation, the agents increase their chances of success and minimize the risks they face. This rule not only protects the agents but also allows them to better serve and protect the public.

FAQ about Rule 70

Q: Why is Rule 70 important?

A: Rule 70 emphasizes the significance of teamwork and highlights the importance of seeking assistance when needed. It ensures the safety of the agents and enhances their effectiveness in solving crimes.

Q: How does Rule 70 impact the show?

A: Rule 70 adds depth to the characters and showcases the strong bond between the agents. It also creates suspense and tension as viewers eagerly anticipate the arrival of backup in critical situations.

Q: Are there other rules in NCIS?

A: Yes, NCIS has a set of rules that govern the behavior and actions of its agents. These rules, often referred to throughout the series, provide insight into the values and principles of the NCIS team.

Conclusion

While Rule 70 may not receive the same attention as some of the more well-known rules in NCIS, its importance cannot be overstated. This guiding principle ensures the safety and success of the agents, highlighting the significance of teamwork and collaboration in the pursuit of justice. So, the next time you watch NCIS, keep an eye out for Rule 70 and appreciate the unsung hero it truly is.