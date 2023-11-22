What is replacing Google TV app?

In a surprising move, Google has announced that it will be replacing its Google TV app with a new and improved version called Google Play Movies & TV. This decision comes as part of Google’s ongoing efforts to streamline its services and provide a more cohesive user experience across its various platforms.

The Google TV app, which was originally launched in 2010, allowed users to access a wide range of streaming content from various providers, including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. However, over the years, the app has faced criticism for its clunky interface and limited functionality.

With the introduction of Google Play Movies & TV, users will now have access to a much broader range of content, including movies, TV shows, and even live sports events. The new app will also feature a more intuitive interface, making it easier for users to navigate and discover new content.

FAQ:

Q: What is Google Play Movies & TV?

A: Google Play Movies & TV is a new app that replaces the Google TV app. It allows users to access a wide range of streaming content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports events.

Q: Why is Google replacing the Google TV app?

A: Google is replacing the Google TV app to provide a more streamlined and cohesive user experience across its platforms. The new app, Google Play Movies & TV, offers improved functionality and a more intuitive interface.

Q: Will I still be able to access my favorite streaming services?

A: Yes, Google Play Movies & TV will still allow users to access popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. In fact, the new app will offer an even broader range of content options.

Q: When will the Google TV app be replaced?

A: Google has not provided a specific timeline for the replacement of the Google TV app. However, users can expect the transition to happen in the near future.

Overall, the replacement of the Google TV app with Google Play Movies & TV is a positive step towards providing users with a more seamless and enjoyable streaming experience. With its improved functionality and intuitive interface, the new app is set to become a go-to platform for accessing a wide range of content.