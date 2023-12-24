What is Pluto TV called now?

Pluto TV Rebrands as ViacomCBS Streaming

In a move that aims to consolidate its streaming services under one unified brand, Pluto TV, the popular ad-supported streaming platform, has officially rebranded as ViacomCBS Streaming. This strategic decision comes after ViacomCBS acquired Pluto TV in 2019, and marks a significant step towards streamlining their digital offerings.

What is ViacomCBS Streaming?

ViacomCBS Streaming is the new name for what was previously known as Pluto TV. It is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers a wide range of on-demand movies, TV shows, and live channels. With a vast library of content spanning various genres, ViacomCBS Streaming provides viewers with an extensive selection of entertainment options.

Why the rebranding?

The rebranding of Pluto TV as ViacomCBS Streaming is part of a broader strategy ViacomCBS to create a cohesive streaming brand that encompasses all of their digital properties. By consolidating their streaming services under one umbrella, ViacomCBS aims to enhance brand recognition and provide a more seamless user experience for their audience.

What changes can users expect?

While the name and branding have changed, the core features and functionality of the streaming service remain the same. Users can still enjoy free access to a diverse range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live channels. The rebranding primarily affects the platform’s name and visual identity, rather than its overall user experience.

What about existing Pluto TV users?

Existing Pluto TV users need not worry about losing access to their favorite content. The transition to ViacomCBS Streaming will be seamless, and users can continue enjoying the same free streaming experience they have come to love. The only notable change will be the updated branding and name of the platform.

In conclusion, the rebranding of Pluto TV as ViacomCBS Streaming represents a strategic move ViacomCBS to consolidate their streaming services and create a unified brand. With its extensive library of free, ad-supported content, ViacomCBS Streaming continues to provide viewers with a diverse range of entertainment options.