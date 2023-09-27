A TikTok User Discovers Mysterious “Paper Route” with Cash and Cryptic Notes

TikTok user Adrian Peru has gained significant attention online after sharing a video of what some are calling a “paper route.” In the video, Adrian uncovers a plastic bag filled with cash, pills, a wallet, and a notebook from underneath a grate lid outside his home. The video has garnered over 30 million views on various social media platforms.

As Adrian explores the contents of the bag, he finds notes with the name “Georgia” and a picture of an airplane. He also discovers a bundle of what appears to be human hair. A note in the bag reads, “Call Hugh, Georgia.” The mysterious nature of the discovery has left internet users intrigued and concerned.

Netizens have speculated that Adrian stumbled upon a “paper route,” which is a secret method of exchanging money. This type of exchange is often used for secretive or illegal purposes. Another term for a paper route is a “dead drop,” where individuals leave money in hidden locations to avoid detection.

In subsequent videos, Adrian reveals that he was visited law enforcement after the video gained attention. During questioning, Adrian showed the police the plastic bag in its original form. While the police did not suspect Adrian of any wrongdoing, they reportedly confiscated his shoes.

The reasons behind the paper route and who is behind it remain unknown. Netizens are eager to see what unfolds next in this intriguing mystery.

