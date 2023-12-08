What is OTT vs CTV?

OTT vs CTV: Understanding the Difference and Impact on the Streaming Landscape

In today’s digital age, the way we consume media has drastically changed. Traditional television is no longer the sole source of entertainment, as streaming platforms have taken center stage. With the rise of Over-The-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV), it’s important to understand the differences between these two terms and their impact on the streaming landscape.

What is OTT?

OTT refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite providers. It allows users to stream their favorite shows, movies, and other video content directly to their devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs. Popular OTT platforms include Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

What is CTV?

CTV, on the other hand, refers specifically to the streaming of video content on television screens through internet-connected devices. This includes smart TVs, gaming consoles, streaming devices like Roku or Apple TV, and even some cable or satellite boxes that offer internet connectivity. CTV provides a more traditional TV-like experience with the convenience of streaming.

How do OTT and CTV differ?

While both OTT and CTV involve streaming video content over the internet, the key difference lies in the devices used for consumption. OTT encompasses all internet-connected devices, including smartphones and tablets, while CTV focuses solely on streaming content on television screens.

Impact on the Streaming Landscape

OTT and CTV have revolutionized the way we consume media, offering viewers more flexibility and control over their entertainment choices. With the rise of these platforms, traditional television networks are facing increased competition, leading to a shift in advertising strategies. Advertisers are now targeting viewers on OTT and CTV platforms, as they offer more precise targeting capabilities and the ability to reach cord-cutters who have abandoned traditional TV.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch OTT and CTV on my regular TV?

Yes, you can watch OTT and CTV on your regular TV using devices like Roku, Apple TV, or connecting your smart TV to the internet.

2. Are OTT and CTV subscription-based?

Many OTT platforms require a subscription, such as Netflix or Hulu. However, there are also free ad-supported platforms available. CTV, on the other hand, can include both subscription-based and free ad-supported options.

3. Can I access live TV on OTT and CTV platforms?

Yes, many OTT and CTV platforms offer live TV options, allowing viewers to stream live broadcasts of sports events, news, and other programs.

In conclusion, OTT and CTV have transformed the way we consume media, offering a wide range of streaming options on various devices. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, understanding the differences between these terms is crucial for both viewers and advertisers alike.