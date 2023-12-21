What is on Peacock only?

Peacock: A Streaming Service with Exclusive Content

Peacock, the streaming service launched NBCUniversal, has quickly gained popularity among viewers seeking a diverse range of entertainment options. With its extensive library of content, Peacock offers a unique streaming experience that sets it apart from other platforms. But what exactly can you find on Peacock that you won’t find anywhere else?

Original Shows and Movies

One of the main draws of Peacock is its collection of original shows and movies. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, Peacock has something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of crime thrillers like “Dr. Death” or prefer heartwarming stories like “Girls5eva,” Peacock’s original content is sure to keep you entertained.

Classic NBC Shows

Peacock is also home to a vast selection of classic NBC shows. If you’re feeling nostalgic, you can dive into beloved series like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.” Relive the laughter and relish in the unforgettable moments that made these shows cultural phenomena.

Live Sports and News

Sports enthusiasts will find Peacock to be a treasure trove of live sports coverage. With access to Premier League soccer, the Olympics, and various other sporting events, Peacock ensures that fans never miss a moment of their favorite games. Additionally, Peacock offers live news coverage, keeping viewers informed about the latest happenings around the world.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a unique streaming experience with its original shows and movies, classic NBC series, live sports coverage, and live news. Whether you’re looking for entertainment, nostalgia, or staying informed, Peacock has you covered. So why not give it a try and discover the exclusive content that awaits you on this exciting streaming platform?