What is older: Bible or Quran?

In the realm of religious texts, the Bible and the Quran hold significant importance for millions of people around the world. Both texts are considered sacred and are revered their respective religious communities. However, when it comes to determining which text is older, it is essential to delve into their historical origins and development.

The Bible, consisting of the Old Testament and the New Testament, is the holy book of Christianity. The Old Testament contains religious texts that were written over a span of centuries, with some dating back as far as the 12th century BCE. These texts were originally written in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek, and were later compiled into the Old Testament as we know it today. The New Testament, on the other hand, was written in Greek and encompasses the life, teachings, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

On the contrary, the Quran is the central religious text of Islam. It is believed to have been revealed to the Prophet Muhammad Allah (God) through the angel Gabriel over a period of 23 years, starting in the early 7th century CE. The Quran was initially transmitted orally and later compiled into a written form. It is written in classical Arabic and is considered Muslims to be the literal word of God.

FAQ:

Q: Which text is older, the Bible or the Quran?

A: The Bible is older than the Quran. The Old Testament, part of the Bible, contains texts that date back to the 12th century BCE, while the Quran was revealed in the 7th century CE.

Q: How were the Bible and the Quran compiled?

A: The Bible was compiled over centuries, with various authors contributing to its texts. The Quran, on the other hand, was revealed to Prophet Muhammad over a period of 23 years and later compiled into a written form.

Q: In which languages were the Bible and the Quran originally written?

A: The Bible was originally written in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek. The Quran was revealed in Arabic.

In conclusion, while both the Bible and the Quran hold immense religious significance, the Bible is older than the Quran. The Bible’s texts were written over a span of centuries, while the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad in the 7th century CE. Understanding the historical origins and development of these texts helps shed light on their respective ages and the beliefs they encompass.