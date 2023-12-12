Barack Obama’s Influence on the New Netflix Thriller

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, ‘Higher Ground,’ has made significant contributions to the new Netflix thriller, Leave the World Behind. While Obama himself does not appear in the film, his involvement as an executive producer and his valuable input on the script have played an instrumental role in shaping the narrative.

Leave the World Behind, based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name, takes viewers into a post-apocalyptic world. The film showcases the talents of Julia Roberts as Amanda Sandford and Ethan Hawke as Clay Sandford, portraying the parents of Archie Sandford (Charlie Evans) and Rose Sandford (Farrah Mackenzie). Their family vacation on Long Island takes an unexpected turn when Mahershala Ali’s G.H. Scott and Myha’la’s Ruth Scott arrive with news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat looms larger, both families must confront their own vulnerabilities and make crucial decisions to survive.

Under the ‘Higher Ground Productions’ banner, Leave the World Behind benefitted from the Obamas’ involvement. Film director Sam Esmail has revealed that the former president provided valuable feedback on the script, bringing his perspective and empathy to the forefront. Esmail expressed how Obama, a movie enthusiast, not only drew inspiration from his family but also wanted to ensure the creation of a compelling and powerful film.

While audiences may have been eager to see Barack Obama in person, his influence shines through the storytelling and character development of Leave the World Behind. His dedication to creating impactful narratives demonstrates his commitment to the film industry beyond his political career.

