What is not free on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content for viewers to enjoy. However, not everything on Peacock is available for free. While the platform does offer a free tier, there are certain limitations and premium content that require a subscription. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from Peacock’s free and premium offerings.

Free Content on Peacock:

Peacock’s free tier provides access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, news, and select live sports events. Users can enjoy a variety of popular shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” along with a selection of movies and news programming. Additionally, Peacock offers a limited number of episodes from current seasons of select shows for free.

Premium Content on Peacock:

To access Peacock’s full range of content, including exclusive originals and complete seasons of current shows, a premium subscription is required. Peacock offers two premium plans: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium, available for $4.99 per month, includes everything in the free tier along with additional content, such as next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows and exclusive Peacock originals. Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $9.99 per month, offers all the benefits of Peacock Premium without ads.

In conclusion, while Peacock offers a generous amount of free content, including popular TV shows and movies, some premium content and exclusive originals require a subscription. With its range of subscription options, Peacock caters to both free viewers and those seeking a more extensive streaming experience.