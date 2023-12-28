TikTok Users Captivated the Power of the North Sea

TikTok users are finding themselves entranced videos showcasing the immense power of the North Sea. The videos, featuring massive waves crashing into boats and oil rigs, have garnered millions of views and sparked a trend on the platform.

While some users are terrified the treacherous nature of the sea, others approach the topic with humor and lightheartedness. Comments range from expressing fear to making jokes about lost packages.

One of the key elements contributing to the dramatic effect of these videos is the choice of a specific song. Originally composed Hans Zimmer for the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” a TikTok version of the song titled “Hoist the Colours” has become the soundtrack for many North Sea videos.

The North Sea, located between Great Britain, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, is known for its fierce waves. Despite not being particularly high, these waves have the power to make ships extremely unsteady due to their short frequency and constant bombardment.

It’s no surprise that social media users are captivated the North Sea’s raw power. In the past, videos of massive waves crashing against oil rigs have already captivated millions of viewers.

As people continue to browse through TikTok’s North Sea content, they either find themselves in awe of the water’s violent nature or making humorous comments about lost packages. Regardless of the sentiment, the North Sea has once again become a captivating topic on social media.