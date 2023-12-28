TikTok Phenomenon: Users Fascinated Powerful Waves in the North Sea

Social media users are captivated a new trend on TikTok, delving into videos of massive waves crashing into ships in the North Sea. The hashtag #northsea has gained over 2 billion views on the platform, with one particular video from TikTok page UK Towns (@ukdestinations) garnering over 113 million views.

The North Sea, a body of water located between Great Britain, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, is renowned for its treacherous waves. This has sparked intrigue among TikTokers, who have flooded their For You pages with North Sea content. The sea is a crucial route for cargo ships, energy exploration, fishing, and summer tourism, making it one of the busiest seas in the world.

Various videos showcasing the stormy conditions in the North Sea have gone viral on TikTok in recent times, with waves violently crashing into boats and vessels. The short yet powerful waves pose a significant risk to ships navigating the area, as they can repeatedly strike within a short timeframe.

The fascination with the North Sea’s waves extends beyond fear and concern. Some users take a lighthearted approach, joking about lost packages due to the tumultuous waters. One TikToker humorously commented, “So you’re telling me the fish got my SHEIN order, tell them I’m on my way.”

Adding to the dramatic effect of these videos is the background music. The original song featured is “Hoist the Colours” Hans Zimmer, composed for the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.” However, a rendition the Bass Singers of TikTok has become the soundtrack for many North Sea TikTok videos.

While this TikTok trend may seem transient, it highlights the power and awe-inspiring nature of the North Sea’s waves. Users continue to be amazed the force of the waves crashing against boats and oil rigs, creating an online community fascinated this captivating natural spectacle.