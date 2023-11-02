New Streaming Service: NASA+ Lets You Explore the Cosmos

NASA is set to launch its highly anticipated streaming service, NASA+, later this month. This new platform aims to provide space enthusiasts with an immersive digital experience like never before. Wondering what sets NASA+ apart from the agency’s current platform, NASA TV? Let’s dive into the details.

What is NASA+?

NASA+ is a groundbreaking streaming service that will bring live coverage of missions, launches, research, and other exciting projects directly to your screens. It is an integral part of NASA’s larger plan to enhance its digital presence and make its content more accessible to the public.

How does NASA+ differ from NASA TV?

While NASA TV has been a popular broadcast network, NASA+ promises to take viewers on a captivating journey offering a more immersive experience. While there is no concrete information on the differences in content, it is apparent that NASA+ is an updated and improved version of NASA TV.

How much does NASA+ cost?

The best part is that NASA+ is completely free! As a federally funded agency, NASA aims to make its content accessible to all without any subscription fees. Plus, you won’t have to worry about pesky advertisements interrupting your cosmic exploration.

Where can I watch NASA+?

NASA+ will be available on various platforms, including iOS and Android devices through the NASA app. Additionally, you can access the service on smart TVs, desktops, and mobile devices via popular streaming platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

What can I expect to watch on NASA+?

While the full program lineup is yet to be announced, NASA+ will offer a captivating array of livestreams, behind-the-scenes videos, and mission updates. From nail-biting mission moments to historic rocket launches, you’ll have a front-row seat to all the thrilling action. Additionally, NASA’s original documentaries, known for their Emmy-Award-winning quality, will be available for your viewing pleasure.

In conclusion, NASA+ is set to revolutionize the way we engage with the wonders of outer space. Get ready to embark on an awe-inspiring journey with NASA’s new streaming service. Mark your calendars for the launch of NASA+ and prepare to explore the cosmos like never before.

FAQ

Q: Is NASA+ a subscription-based service?

A: No, NASA+ is entirely free of charge.

Q: Can I watch NASA+ on my mobile device?

A: Absolutely! NASA+ is accessible on iOS and Android devices through the NASA app, ensuring that you can enjoy the content on the go.

Q: Will NASA+ have advertisements?

A: No, the service will be ad-free, providing uninterrupted exploration of all things space-related.

Q: Can I watch NASA+ on my smart TV?

A: Yes, NASA+ will be available on smart TVs, including popular platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

Q: What kind of content can I expect on NASA+?

A: NASA+ will feature livestreams, mission updates, behind-the-scenes videos, original documentaries, and much more, offering a diverse range of space exploration content.